Letter: Herald’s coroner pick disappointing

It is extremely disappointing to see the Herald’s self-serving endorsement of Dan Blasdel. While the endorsement touts Blasdel’s “convictions” in the Zambrano tragedy and that he is “reliable” and “available” to them (the Herald), the reality is that Blasdel was creating his own news during this situation and that’s profitable for the Herald. Blasdel almost immediately took a conspiracy theory type attitude toward the entire investigative process and continually injected himself into the story by demanding an inquest. This caused prolonged suffering by a community that was trying to heal and come together.
Curtis has repeatedly stated, and the law says, that the coroner’s job is to determine the cause and manner of death, which was never disputed in this case. So while Blasdel would be out creating his own news, you can trust Curtis will be hard at work doing what the law requires of him regardless of any political points or favor it earns with the local media.
If you don’t believe me that Curtis McGary is the right pick for county coroner, ask someone who is proudly listed as endorsing him. It is likely you can’t go a day in Franklin County without running into one of them.
Marcus Conner, Mesa
