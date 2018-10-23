Letter: Why I reformed and left Democrats

Years ago, the Democrat party represented the working class and those hoping to be part of the middle class through hard work and ambition. The Republican party represented the business and corporate world. Both are important entities that have made our county strong. I identified more closely with Democrats. Then I realized the Democrats started an identity ideology and saw people as people of color, nationality and sexual beings. They saw people as victims of their world rather than those living in a country
That provided an opportunity for all who dare to pursue their dreams. This ideology has produced division and a culture of victimology. So many have fallen into the trap of victimhood and have become angry and frustrated with a desire to strike out. This is not a political party I could continue to support. Is either party perfect? Of course not, but I chose to choose the one that more closely aligned with my beliefs that we are all important and have an important role to play and rather than look to others or government to provide for my happiness and well-being- I will look to myself, my family and my God.
Nancy Clark, Pasco
