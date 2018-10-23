Letters: TCH has become too progressive

With recent Democrat endorsements, the Tri-City Herald Editorial Board has implied support for a state income tax, unchecked immigration, and the elimination of due process. They proudly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. Their support for local Democrats proves they are enabling the Seattle progressive yoke to be placed on all our heads. We are subjects to be fleeced with higher taxes. Our Second Amendment rights are under assault. We are supposed to keep quiet as our schools fail. Save us from the Socialists. Vote Republican!
Mike Massey, Kennewick
