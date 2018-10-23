Letters: Vote Nelson for Franklin PUD

Vote for Stu Nelson as Franklin PUD commissioner, District 3. Stu has been an excellent steward of our Franklin County electric system. He is an advocate of keeping our electric rates as low as feasible. During his tenure, he advocated for the establishment of a Rate Advisory Committee composed of customers from each rate class. I have the privilege of being a member of the Franklin County PUD Rate Advisory Committee. Stu has attended our meetings as an observer. He has been supportive of our decisions on rates. He values our voice and expertise. The utility industry has complex issues, which take a dedicated commissioner to understand and communicate. He has that ability. Stu Nelson is an advocate of openness and transparency. He listens.
Please join me in voting for Stu Nelson, Franklin County PUD commissioner.
Elaine Banks, Pasco
Comments