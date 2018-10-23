Letters: Fellow coroner endorses Blasdel

I am writing to express my support for the re-election of Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
Even before I took office in 2011 Mr. Blasdel was there with training and support. He has always stressed the importance of continued education, training and accreditation. Mr. Blasdel was instrumental in securing a case management system for coroners statewide.
Coroner Blasdel is also active in prevention programs as well.
Please remember that the public sees only the tip of the iceburg when it comes to what the coroner’s office does. It would be hard to replace the experience, knowledge and leadership that incumbent Blasdel has.
I urge you to read the (Herald) editors’ endorsement of Coroner Blasdell.
Richard Greenwood, College Place, Coroner, Walla Walla County
Comments