Letters: Leach will make great coroner

For as long as I can remember, my father, William Leach, has been involved in working with the Benton County community. He coached Little League, worked with Cub Scouts, (was a) West Richland Police officer/detective sergeant, fire investigator, small business owner, hospice care charity volunteer and more. Now, he’s a deputy coroner for the Benton County Coroner’s Office and has been for over five years. I cannot think of a single thing I’ve ever seen him do that he didn’t put all of his heart into. Even Christmas lights. We had the brightest house on the block!
He told us a few years ago that he would be running for this position, after the current coroner decided he would not be seeking re-election. In those years, he has received training for many specific types of death investigations, and certifications, including as an ABMDI Registered Death Investigator. He has conducted nearly 800 coroner -level death investigations and assisted in many autopsies.
Aside from being the candidate that is best qualified for this position, he is the only one that is in it for the right reasons. He has a genuine care for the community and for the families he helps.
Vote Leach for Coroner.
Patricia Richardson, West Richland
