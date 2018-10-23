Letter: Francik best pick for 16th District

16th Legislative District candidate Rebecca Francik, teacher and librarian, served on Pasco City Council: 1996-2017. She was: mayor pro tem for more than 10 years; elected to the City Council five times as a nonpartisan.
As a City Council member, she worked for these projects: developing farm circles within Pasco’s urban growth boundary with the Department of Natural Resources; developing the rivershore plan with the Port of Pasco; remodeling the Pasco library and opening the West Pasco branch; expanding water and sewer systems to accommodate future growth with plans to conserve the valuable water resource.
She was: a board member of Trade, Recreational and Agricultural Center; a member of Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities Board; a member of the Fire Pension and Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighter Retirement Board.
In recognition of her accomplishments, leadership skills and ability to work with others, Francik was appointed to the State Public Works Trust Fund Board and the State Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board.
Francik’s opponent, chair of the local Republican Party, is an aide to state Republican Sen. Maureen Walsh. Please vote for Rebecca Francik who will capably represent all of us.
Gretchen de Grasse, Walla Walla
