Letter: Franklin deputies backing McGary

As deputies of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, we have worked closely with Curtis McGary on numerous occasions through his work as a funeral director. On those occasions, he always exhibits knowledge and experience while assisting with post mortem examinations and investigating the cause of death. He has continuously shown great care and compassion to those dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Throughout his long career in the death care industry, Curtis McGary has understood the importance of fostering strong and cooperative working relationships with law enforcement, prosecutors, pathologists, medical examiners, coroners and funeral homes when a death occurs.
He has the education, training, and experience to professionally and compassionately serve the citizens of Franklin County as coroner.
For these reasons, the Franklin County Patrol Deputies Guild fully supports and endorses Curtis McGary for coroner of Franklin County.
Steve Warren, Pasco, President, Franklin County Patrol Deputies Guild
Comments