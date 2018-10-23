Letter: Raebel best pick for county coroner

I recently moved to Kennewick and this is my first Benton County election. I have yet to meet a candidate like Jamie Raebel. I have listened to him talk on a handful of occasions, both in a public and more private setting even before I knew he was running for coroner.
From a younger voter’s perspective, he is a candidate who appears true to his word in both settings. He has been nothing but kind and respectful toward myself and anyone I have seen him come in contact with. Not only does he have the experience, he has the knowledge and emotion required and needed for Benton County coroner.
I wholeheartedly endorse Jamie Raebel for Benton County coroner. I also encourage all voters, young and young at heart, to do some research into their candidates, and try to meet them if possible, no matter what county they live in before voting.
Kimberly Brown, Kennewick
Comments