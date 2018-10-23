Letters: Giddens is the only choice

As ballots are received and decisions made, there is only one choice for Franklin County Clerk who will truly serve all residents – Jackie Lopez Giddens.
She is, has been, and always will be true to herself, and the people she has, and will serve, as your next county clerk. She believes in, and lives by honesty, integrity, teamwork and open communication. She cares about the needs of people, and the employees who serve under her. She will rebuild honor, integrity, accountability and earn your respect.
It’s time to have a leader with passion who will work with employees to ensure all aspects of service to you are exceeded. Her passion for the judicial system, and people, is who she is. Her work ethic is higher than I have ever seen.
You deserve an elected official who cares and will be there for you every day. You deserve to be treated with respect, no matter who you are, or why you are there. Jackie is a true servant of the people, and knows that she works for you. It’s time for a positive change... a new voice, a new vision... and I urge all Franklin County residents to vote Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County Clerk.
Mitchell Giddens, Pasco
