Letters: Thanks for fast fix of power outage

We take so much for granted! On Oct. 18, most of us in Kennewick experienced a power outage. Just a small example of what it is like for those who lose it for weeks and months!
We just expect to rise in the morning and turn on the lights, the heat and coffee and read the paper or listen to the news. Thanks to those responders who are able to quickly restore the power to enable us to do just that! They are heroes in my book!
We should, first of all, get on our knees every day and thank God that we can do what we do in comfort and pray for those who can’t!
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
