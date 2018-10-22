Letter: Sanders inspires with her ability

Lori Sanders and I have served together for numerous years as officers on the executive board of Energy Northwest. I have a tremendous level of respect for her leadership and the progress, that, with her guidance, we have made in recent years.
Lori is an inspiring person to work with, because she has an internal drive and skill set that allows her to deal with a very complex organization. Lori is one of the best organized people I have ever worked with. She sets very high standards of performance and communication in getting necessary things done on time and on budget, melding her skills in representing both Benton County PUD and Energy Northwest. Lori’s people skills are excellent, reaching out to the people she represents so they are part of the action.
I don’t get to vote in this election for your county commissioner, and I’ll admit that I don’t know the local candidates like I used to, but my years of public involvement have centered around the dynamics of the Tri-Cities I hope you will accept my belief that Lori Sanders has the leadership skills and personality to serve Benton County as you grow into the future.
Sid Morrison, Zillah
