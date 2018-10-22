Letter: Sen. Brown cares about the people

Sen. Sharon Brown has consistently shown herself to be a humble, caring and responsive public servant. Smart, diligent and high energy are fitting adjectives for her.
As co-founder of The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, I have seen how generously Sharon gives her personal time to serve children, schools and families. She graciously agrees to be a guest reader at events, from the mall to Boys & Girls Clubs, and always shows up with a book and a smile.
I have also witnessed Sharon working for the interests of children as our state senator, while exemplifying the family values of our community. In addition to leading the efforts to fund STEM education, Sharon was an important part of the effort to increase funding for education in the state as whole, a feat that was accomplished without raising taxes or the deficit.
My husband, Lee, shares my admiration for Sen. Brown, noting that she’s a bright lawyer and an accomplished mediator and problem solver. Both Lee and I ask that you join us in supporting her re-election. We are fortunate to have Sharon Brown’s experience and ethics serving Washington’s 8th Legislative District.
Nancy and Leland Kerr, Kennewick
