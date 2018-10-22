Letter: Thoughts on our 2-party system

There are two major parties seeking to govern the politics of our country. They aren’t parties of left and right. They’re parties of top and bottom.
The party of the top owns one political party completely and the other partially. It could cause one to despair ... or rise up and do something about it. The party of the top is few in number, but they have money and power. They have used their rhetoric to pit natural alliances of folks in the bottom against each other. They have used their power to corrupt the sacred vote with gerrymandering and voter suppression. Moral principles like integrity, respect and basic human caring are thrown away in the striving for more power. Legal principles like due process, equality and impartiality only matter when convenient.
Today, we need to vote for the champions of the folks at the bottom. Tomorrow, we need to challenge this evil again and again because the seduction of power is a sad part of our human condition. Work to reform the Democratic Party, vote for Democrats, and challenge the corruption of money and power each and every day. We all do better when we all do better.
Kendall Miller, Richland
