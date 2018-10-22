Letter: Blasdel right pick for county coroner

Hooray. Tri-City Herald (editorial board) for endorsing Dan Blasdel for Franklin County coroner. They chose the right person for the job.
It is unfortunate the law enforcement people, the prosecuting attorney and the county commissioners have such a vindictive attitude against Blasdel over the Zambrano-Montes shooting by Pasco police. Blasdel had a legal right to call for an inquest, a moral responsibility to the community and the Montez family and a God/given right to hold to his convictions and he was sworn to protect the integrity of his office.
Come on guys, get real!
Much has been written about Dan’s credentials to hold the coroner’s position, but he has another side also. He and his wife Karen have four children and seven grandchildren. They can be seen attending events with them — soccer, baseball, wrestling matches, etc. In addition, Dan is a nine-year veteran of the Benton-Franklin Fair Board, as part of his duties there he has served on almost all the committees that are responsible for putting on the fair every year.
Dan Blasdel is your man for Franklin County coroner.
Kathy Underwood, Kennewick
