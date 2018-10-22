Letter: Tracy good fit for Eighth District

Christopher Tracy is running for state representative, District 8, Position 2. Chris brings experiences that would benefit our community. He had a career seeing that students get a safe education that will prepare them for the future. He is not just dedicated to the welfare of our students, but he wants to ensure that we provide a living wage that will attract quality personnel.
Chris was instrumental in developing a first-class technology program for the Northshore School District. He was one of our chief negotiators for collective bargaining and an authority on health insurance issues and wants to ensure affordable health insurance for everyone.
As an educator in Guam, many of his students were dependents of those serving in the military. He knows and understands the needs of veterans and is concerned with providing appropriate benefits for them.
Christopher Tracy is new (to politics) and he believes in many of the things that are important to all of us. He has had experiences that will benefit our community and the energy to work for the constituents. Chris will be a good representative for District 8. I’m voting for Christopher Tracy and urge you to do, the same.
Chuck Ross, Kennewick
