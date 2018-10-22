Letter: Jenkin, Klippert best choice for us

Recently, the Tri-City Herald opted to endorse two little-known candidates with no legislative experience to represent us in Olympia for the next two years. The reasoning was not because Jenkin and Klippert are ineffective or don’t advocate for our needs/values but because the incumbents voted “yes” on a particular bill last year.
The Democrat party will likely hold the trifecta in the next biennium. In a Seattle Times article published in August, Democrat leadership said that if they win control again, some form of income tax and single-payer health care will be on their agenda. These are not issues that voters in the Tri-Cities are known to support. So why put freshmen legislators who are aligned with the Democrat caucus into office and further advance tax and social programs voters in this area are opposed to?
The Herald would do well by looking at the demographics of this area as a key component of their formula for endorsement rather than advance a liberal ideology that voters in this region continually reject time and time again. Now, more than ever, we need experienced conservatives that share our views in the legislature.
Bill Berkman, Richland
Editor’s note: The Herald editorial board does not pick winners. We recommend candidates who show promise, integrity and a desire to serve.
Comments