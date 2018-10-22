Letter: Izaguirre my pick for county auditor

I interacted with Diana Izaguirre’s Franklin County Elections Department volunteering for Pasco school campaigns for two decades. I always appreciated Diana’s remarkable customer service.
She has 25 years experience managing this office. She has a stellar reputation working impartially and with the highest professional standards interfacing with candidates, parties, voters, the Secretary of State and Public Disclosure Commission. She has the ability to step in to assist staff with critical assignments and technical support if needed.
Izagiurre graduated Pasco High, attended CBC and is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. As a talented, dedicated employee, she was recruited to work as an elections consultant out of state for the past year. She could work anywhere in the country given her vast experience but returned to be available for public service. I praise her loyalty to family and our community.
Her knowledge of auditing, licensing and recording make her well rounded and certainly best prepared for the position. As an elected official, she will elevate the Auditor’s Office from an eight-year decline. She will show up every day to work on behalf of you, the public.
Please join me in voting for Diana Izaguirre, Franklin County auditor.
Valerie Moffitt, Pasco
Comments