Letter: Leach right pick for county coroner

The Herald made no mistake in endorsing the candidacy of William Leach for the office of Benton County coroner, and I fully support that endorsement.
Bill is exceptionally well qualified for this position by both education and experience, having served as deputy coroner for nearly six years. He achieved certification as a Registered Medicolegal Death Investigator by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators and his relevant experience includes more than two decades of investigatory work as a police officer and volunteer investigator for Benton County Fire District No. 4.
In addition, his broad background includes successful business experience, and numerous volunteer hours of community service to such groups as Little League, Lions Club, and Police Explorer, among others. Most recently, Bill devoted a great many volunteer hours to establishing the Repeat Boutique in the Richland Uptown, the second upscale thrift store to benefit the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice program.
From my own observations, I can speak to his dedication to our community, and to his integrity, honesty, professionalism, and fine people skills. Join me in voting for Bill Leach in November; we will all benefit from his election.
Ron Kathren, Richland
