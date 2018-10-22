Letter: GOP’s deficit will balloon by 2028

The Republican Party is well known for advocating a balanced federal budget. Last year, however, the Republicans enacted tax reform that is projected to increase the deficit. The Congressional Budget Office projects that under the new tax law, the deficit will increase from $804 billion in 2018 to $1.5 trillion in 2028 with the national debt reaching $25.7 trillion by 2028. This is a staggering total.
During economic recessions, deficit spending stimulates the economy and speeds recoveries. But when economic times are good, large deficits are harmful. As the national debt grows, a greater percentage of the budget is used to pay interest, which reduces funding available for other needs. A large national debt also increases the risk of default, a catastrophic scenario for America.
Rep. Dan Newhouse voted for the tax reform package; a vote that needlessly increased the deficit; a vote that will increase the national debt to be assumed by future generations to staggering levels; a vote which was irresponsible.
Christine Brown was opposed to the tax reform package. A vote for Christine Brown will send a clear message to Washington, D.C,, that when economic times are good, trillion-dollar deficits are not acceptable.
John P. McDonald, Kennewick
