Letter: Raebel right pick for Benton County

As you look over your ballot in the upcoming weeks, please take a moment to consider casting your vote for Jamie Raebel as the Benton County coroner. I have personally known Jamie for 25 years. He is dedicated to his family and his community. Starting with his law enforcement career in 1981 through the current tenure of detective sergeant, he conducts himself with integrity and decorum. His professionalism and empathy shine through when he communicates with victims’ families. He has the experience needed to handle all deaths in our county with diligence, meticulousness and compassion. In order to make an informed decision, you can find more information on Raebel at Vote411 Voter Guide (https://onyourballot.vote411.org/m/race-detail.do?id=17690571).
Colette DeHaan, Richland
