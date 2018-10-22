Letter: McGary right for Franklin County

Having been in law enforcement for approximately 30 years, I have had the opportunity on several occasions to work closely with funeral director Curtis McGary.
Many times I have watched him work with family members during some of the toughest times a family can experience. His compassion and ability to help people through these times are well known in our Tri Cities community.
I also know Curtis and his family on a personal level. His parents and my grandparents were some of the earliest pioneers in north Franklin County and helped make our county what it is today.
Curtis McGary has the education, knowledge, experience, compassion and respect to fill the office of Franklin County coroner in a very positive light.
For these reasons as well as many more, it is my pleasure to endorse Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner.
Dan McCary, Pasco
