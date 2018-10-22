Letter: Thanks to coroner for such good care

Thank you, Benton County Coroner’s Office and Einan’s Funeral Home for taking good care of my ex husband’s remains. We had lost contact with him over 15 years ago, and despite his sister and I looking for him, we could never find him. By chance, I checked the coroner’s website and found his name listed as ashes unclaimed. He has now been claimed. Our search has now ended and even though this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we no longer need to wonder if he is cold, hungry or if he was still alive. Thank you for caring for him until he could be returned to his family.
Susan M. Bailey, Kennewick
