Letter: Hutchinson best for U.S. Senate

Maria Cantwell’s TV ad says drug companies have too much power, and that’s true. She claims she has a solution to higher drug costs, but she is misleading us voters. She doesn’t want us to know she accepts money from drug lobbyists. That must be why she voted to make cheaper drugs from Canada unavailable to people in the U.S. How can she say she helps American families with their medical costs, then sabotage one very practical way to help? It’s about the money – she gets financial benefit from the drug companies, and American families get high-cost medicines.
That figures. Look at her profile in the voter’s pamphlet. She hasn’t done any public service, so she lists her hobby (hiking) in that section. Her personal recreation is not public service! Look at all the real public service listed in the voters’ pamphlet that her opponent, Susan Hutchinson. Hutchinson knows how to give to her community. Looks like Cantwell just knows how to take. It’s time to invoke term limits by refusing Cantwell’s bid for her fourth term. Want someone who knows how to serve others (us)? Then vote for Hutchinson.
Thomas Bagley, Burbank
