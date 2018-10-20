Letter: Stick with Leach on election day

As a 31-year veteran of police work, 26 with Kennewick police, I have worked with several outstanding coroners. Homicides in Benton County make up a small percentage of the 500 plus death calls the coroner’s office responds to every year. Police officers also respond to and handle a joint investigation with the coroner’s office on every death where the deceased is not under the direct care of a doctor. That is why you see mostly retired police officers run for the coroner positions. I have been on many of these types of investigations with Bill Leach over the last 5.5 years and have witnessed his professionalism, skill and compassion for the deceased’s loved ones. Bill Leach has also obtained several certifications and training classes in the last five years to further increase his expertise in this specific field. He has not been supervising others doing death investigations, he has been doing the investigations!
Benton County residents: no need to vote for anyone else. Bill Leach has been working for you for the last half of this decade, stick with him!
Mike Genack, Richland
