Letter: I-1634 an ounce of prevention

I disagree with the Tri-City Herald on its choices regarding (Rep. Brad) Klippert and (Commissioner Shon) Small but its opinion tossing I-1634 under the bus was a step too far for me. I was always prompted during my working years to perform “Preventive Maintenance” on everything and anything that I would need/use in the future.
So . . . having the Herald saying that we should not do the same regarding future taxing options is not only a disservice to the community but is really misleading from a community stalwart (TCH) who claims to have the best interests of the Tri-Cities at the forefront of their policies.
A vote “for” I-1634 plugs a hole that could be a problem in the future and therefore should be considered an imperative to protect us against future taxes on our groceries/beverages, etc.
Just the fact that this has been brought to our attention because of the Seattle tax makes me think that somewhere lurking in our local government(s) there are those who would jump on the grocery/beverage taxing option if only to fund some loony program hatched in the nether of their minds.
Earl Martin, Kennewick
