Letter: Raebel best pick for county coroner

I am a new voter in Benton County. Of interest to me is the coroner's race. Under Washington state law, it is the duty of the county coroner to act as sheriff under certain circumstances, to hold an inquest if the coroner suspects the death of a person was unnatural, violent or resulted from unlawful means or from suspicious circumstances, or was of such nature as to indicate the possibility of death was at the hand of the deceased or through the instrumentality of another person.
I believe the most best candidate to carry out these duties is Jamie Raebel. His extensive law enforcement experience and tenure investigating wrongful deaths makes him the most qualified to deal with victim's family and ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted. Mr. Raebel has supervisory and mid-management experience and training and is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Command College, giving him an upper hand in dealing with the current backlog at the Coroner's Office. He is the only candidate qualified to act as sheriff should the need arise.
Doug Blair, Kennewick, Yakima County sheriff (ret. 2001), deputy director of operations, Criminal Justice Training Commission (ret. 2012)
