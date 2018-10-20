Letter: Newhouse comes from ‘privilege’

The Tri City Herald published a half-hearted endorsement of Rep. Dan Newhouse, relying largely on his tenure, the bane of national politics, and ignoring his record versus his stated positions. Rep. Newhouse says he opposes limiting health coverage based on pre-existing conditions, noting that a limitation would have been “devastating” for his family. With all due respect, millionaire Newhouse complains from a position of privilege that most of his constituents can only dream about. Members of Congress receive a 72 percent subsidy for their health insurance, yet his party passed the American Health Care Act, eliminating cost-sharing reductions for most Americans. Combined with cuts to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicaid, and Medicare, up to 24 million residents (mostly poor and elderly) nationwide will lose health insurance coverage over the next five years. Rep. Newhouse stated that “every American deserves access to affordable health care” (May 4, 2017), but he has done nothing to promote this goal. He has, however, consistently voted in favor of deep tax cuts for the wealthy! Candidate Christine Brown favors a single-payer health care program, which would ensure all citizens have access to health care, regardless of status or income, and rendering pre-existing conditions moot.
Laurence Oates, Benton City
