Letter: McGary best pick for county coroner

Curtis McGary is well qualified for Franklin County coroner.
As a registered nurse of 19 years working at a local hospital emergency room, I have had the opportunity to see Curtis as he has been called to care for those that have passed on. He has the utmost respect for the families as they adjust to the fact that they no longer will have their loved one with them. He treats the individual that has passed with such care and respect. It is very evident that he has the experience that is needed to do the duties of the coroner’s office. There is more than just the compassionate side of him, his knowledge of the investigative part of the job is evident as well. As you look at his website you will see the endorsements that he has received, medical doctor, forensic pathologist, and former coroners, to name a few. This tells me that others as well as myself see that he is qualified. His educational background gives him the understanding and knowledge needed to complete a thorough investigation when the need arises.
Join me and vote Curtis McGary Franklin County coroner.
Angie Costanzo, Pasco
