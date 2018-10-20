Letter: Regal not well treated at the end

Regal Cinemas being kicked out of Columbia Center Mall has been bothering me. Not that it happened, but how Columbia Center/Simon Mall went about it. Regal had been a loyal tenant there for two decades. They made no issues for the Mall, brought plenty of patrons into the Mall, had sunk hundreds of thousands of dollars into that property, and then gets a 60-day notice to vacate out of the blue? Then Columbia Center refuses to even meet with a very confused Regal on why it’s happening? I’m sorry but that’s a slimy, scumbag move.
And to put in a Dick’s Sporting Goods of all things? Like that’s some hallmark accomplishment? As if there isn’t an empty Toys R’ Us property right next to the theater, or space to build in the parking lot, or 5 sports apparel stores already in the mall, or a Sportsman’s Warehouse 2 minutes down the street? There’s a right and a wrong way to ethically do business. Sitting down with a 20-year tenant 6-12 months ahead of time would be the right way. This was wrong, scumbag tactics and I refuse to support a business like Columbia Center Mall/Simon Malls that pulls this.
Jacob Smith, Kennewick
