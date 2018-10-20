Letter: Khashoggi: What will Trump do?

I would like to comment on the current situation regarding the journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance. Khashoggi has been the subject of news reports since his disappearance after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The Saudi government is suspected of murdering him. I just want to say that for the most part, I support the way President Trump handles foreign relations. While in this case nothing can really happen until Khashoggi (or his body) is found, I am anxious to see how Trump continues to handle the situation.
Caleb Beasley, Kennewick
