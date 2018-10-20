Letter: Curtis McGary best coroner pick

I asking for you to join me along with criminal justice partners in supporting Curtis McGary as our next Franklin County coroner. He is endorsed by Pasco Police Officers Association, Tri Cities Fraternal Order of Police, Franklin County Sheriff Guild, Pasco Firefighters Local 1433., as well as local prosecutors and defense attorneys. This means they all see the need for a change.
A coroner that locks out detectives during a homicide investigation or does not inform prosecutors or Investigators as to when a death investigation of a criminal case is taking place is a practice that cannot continue.
Often, I have seen Curtis and his colleagues doing the work that the coroner or his office should be doing as they just stand by, asking Curtis questions in regards to the investigation. I assume they figure he must have the experience and knowledge to be doing their work.
There needs to be an improved working relationship with the coroner and his office.
Curtis' compassion, attention to detail, strong work ethic and quality of work speaks volumes about how he would run the Office of Franklin County Coroner.
Please join me in voting for Curtis McGary Franklin County coroner.
Eric Fox, Pasco
