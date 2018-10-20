Letter: Brown won’t be owned by PACs

Being a Newhouse supporter is easy because the vast majority of his funding comes from PACs and corporations, so Newhouse supporters don’t have to dig into their own pockets for their candidate. But there’s a tradeoff for that convenience. When it gets down to it, who do you think Newhouse represents: his constituents, or the PACs and corporations who give him almost all of his money? As an example, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has invested over $5,000 in Newhouse. If a community has a problem with the railroad, who do you think Newhouse will support? And that’s just one example of where Newhouse’s allegiance lies; he has many corporate investors, over $467,000 worth of corporate investors.
Newhouse’s opponent, Christine Brown, will not accept money from PACs or corporations. In that same dispute with the railroad, wouldn’t it seem obvious that Brown would be able to take a more objective viewpoint?
I want a representative in Washington who I know will represent my community and me fairly, one whose allegiance isn’t going to be tipped heavily in favor of big corporate investors. If you want to actually be represented in Washington, vote for Christine Brown.
Ann Fraser, Richland
