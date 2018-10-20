Letter: Missed the mark on Jaime Raebel

Were you asleep during your interview of the candidates? Jamie Raebel didn’t get your endorsement with his law enforcement background and experience because he was not a deputy coroner? Seriously? Thirty-seven years in law enforcement versus 15 years. Seriously? Multiple homicide/death investigations versus none. Seriously? Let’s see - the two previous sheriffs, both current sheriffs, local chiefs of police and 500 rank and file members representing Benton and Franklin County law enforcement endorse Jamie Raebel for coroner. Seriously? If the Tri-City law enforcement community who works with the coroner on a regular day-to/day basis involving death investigations makes a distinction who would better fit in the coroner’s position, why wouldn’t you? Seriously? You know something they don’t know? Can you share it?
I come from a Tri-City law enforcement member family my whole life and have the absolute respect and confidence in their opinion – especially when it’s virtually unanimous. Seriously! For the voters out there, Jamie Raebel will be the best person in your life when you are having the worst day of your life.
Vote Jaimie Raebel for Benton County coroner.
Aimee Simington-Pearce and family, Kennewick
Comments