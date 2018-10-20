Letter: Francik has great job qualifications

Rebecca Francik and I had many opportunities to work together when I was on the Kennewick City Council and she was on the Pasco council. She was always prepared and came to meetings with great perspectives and an understanding of regional issues. While representing Pasco well, she also looked beyond the city limits to support what was best. This is the kind of person we need in the State Legislature. Our Legislature needs people who have that broader view. Rebecca, from her family agriculture background to her public school background to her city council background, presents that sort of person who could really legislate on behalf of the many in this state. From a selfish perspective, it would be nice again to have a 16th District legislator who was from the Tri-Cities and understood the Tri-Cities firsthand.
I have seen Rebecca take votes on the Pasco City Council that were best for her city, but ultimately damaging to her political career in Pasco. She never flinched. We could use more legislators with the courage to do the right thing no matter the political consequence. A vote for Rebecca Francik will be great for the Tri-Cities and the state of Washington.
Tom Moak, Kennewick
Comments