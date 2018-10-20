Letter: Killian an asset to Franklin County

Mike Killian is an asset to the citizens of Franklin County. He is a lifelong resident and has served as Franklin County clerk for 18 years. He has demonstrated fiscal responsibility by his implementation of electronic court record system which is now in place in 37 of the 39 Washington Counties. This has saved the county a substantial amount of money annually. He did so with ample notice to judges and went a step above offering the use of the old paper system to those judges who felt that they needed it. He has always shown commitment to service above self, as his military record exemplifies. Mr. Killian has done an exemplary job for Franklin County. I would ask us to retain him as Franklin County clerk,
Raul Garcia-Rodriguez, Pasco, DO, FACOEP, FACEP
