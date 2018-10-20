Letter: Skyler Rude best in 16th District

I am endorsing Skyler Rude for 16th District state representative and urging you to vote for him in November. For the past four years, Skyler Rude has served as a legislative assistant in both the House and Senate for Sen. Maureen Walsh. During his tenure, he has had the opportunity to familiarize himself with the people and issues facing the 16th District and the state of Washington.
I have had numerous opportunities to work with Skyler the past four years. He is dedicated to serving the citizens of the 16th District. I believe his connections with constituents, stakeholders and legislators will allow him to hit the road running and be an effective legislator.
Furthermore, I appreciate his strong belief in the democratic process. He understands the importance of listening and is dedicated to working together to ensure a government that works for the people. This commitment will be key to his success as your next legislator.
Terry Nealey, Dayton
