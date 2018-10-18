Letter: McGary right for Franklin coroner

Franklin county voters have a rare opportunity coming to elect a new coroner who has new ideas, varied experience and a more collaborative and positive relationship between the coroner’s office, the public and law enforcement.
We have personal experience with Mr. McGary in the recent past; He has treated our family with integrity, compassion and understanding and very valuable and helpful counsel.
He arranged for interim storage and a burial transit permit for us so we could transport the earthly remains of our beloved 2-day-old grandson out of state for a second funeral and subsequent burial there. His knowledge of the laws and regulations were extremely helpful to us when decisions had to be made very quickly and at a time when we didn’t know all the options.
As Walla Walla County residents, we can’t vote for Mr. McGary, but we are honored to be able to support him. We encourage you to support him with your vote this Nov 6.
Michael and Wendy Scrimsher, Burbank Heights
