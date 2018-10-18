Letter: Benton coroner should be Raebel

I have been a hospital volunteer since 1996 and am an 89-year-old retired farmer. I met Jamie Raebel when he would come into the hospital as part of his job or to have lunch. We have formed a lose friendship over time and I know he is a dedicated law enforcement officer that has served the public for a very long time. He is articulate, knowledgeable and precise in everything he does. He is well liked and has a special way of talking to people in which they naturally like him. Jamie will be an excellent coroner. I will definitely vote for him and I strongly encourage you to do the same.
Juanita Andrewjeski, Kennewick
