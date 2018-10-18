Letter: Klippert gets little accomplished

Brad Klippert has accomplished little during his time in office. Klippert has forgotten his job is to represent all the people in his district. Instead, he seeks to impose his myopic, ultraconservative world view upon the rest of us. Klippert’s voting record tells the story.
Klippert voted against automatic voter registration, against government transparency, against the prohibition of conversion therapy to “fix” LGBT youth, he voted against the prohibition of bump stocks. Klippert thinks climate change is a conspiracy spawned by environmentalists to control us.
Klippert serves on the House Early Learning & Human Services Committee, yet he has not been an advocate for children. He stated publicly he was against a bill to feed children in school because if they arrived late, they didn’t deserve the charity of a healthy meal to help them learn.
We need a representative who will focus on common sense, fact-based approaches to problem solving. Not someone who makes decisions based upon their distorted, singular world view. We need a representative who will actively listen to the needs and opinions of the people of the 8th district. Shir Regev is that person. Send an effective leader to Olympia. Vote Shir Regev.
Jeff Marzyck, Richland
Comments