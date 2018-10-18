Letters to the Editor

Letter: Check numbers before you vote

October 18, 2018 10:34 PM

Before you complete your ballot, check the numbers. These are from Washington State Department of Health for 2015 (latest I could find).

Deaths from cancer, heart disease and Alzheimers 27,134

Deaths by poisoning (includes drugs) 1,216

Deaths by accidents (traffic, falls, other) 3,188

Deaths by suicide using other than firearms 601

Deaths by suicide using firearms 536

Deaths by firearms non-suicide 178

Deaths by drowning 140

Shouldn’t we be helping those bent on suicide instead of infringing on a citizen’s constitutional right to bear arms. Vote NO on Initiative Measure 1639

Don Larson, West Richland

