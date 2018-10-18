Letter: Check numbers before you vote

Before you complete your ballot, check the numbers. These are from Washington State Department of Health for 2015 (latest I could find).
Deaths from cancer, heart disease and Alzheimers 27,134
Deaths by poisoning (includes drugs) 1,216
Deaths by accidents (traffic, falls, other) 3,188
Deaths by suicide using other than firearms 601
Deaths by suicide using firearms 536
Deaths by firearms non-suicide 178
Deaths by drowning 140
Shouldn’t we be helping those bent on suicide instead of infringing on a citizen’s constitutional right to bear arms. Vote NO on Initiative Measure 1639
Don Larson, West Richland
