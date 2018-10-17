Letter: Daughter offers insight on coroner

Many nights I’ve been up chatting with my dad, Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel. Dozens of meaningful conversations cut short, to answer phone calls from family members who have just lost a loved one. I would sit and listen to him talk them through the difficult conversation and often felt moved, because of how gracefully he conducted it (my dad isn’t always graceful). He takes his time to answer questions, console loved ones and explain cause and manner of death. I’ve seen him fight for those who are in the worst time of their life to help them receive any benefits they can. He’s left holiday dinners, family movies, his kid’s sports events and many other important moments to do a job which he cares about.
My dad has not had this job because he thought it was cool or interesting, he’s kept this job because it is his calling. I’ve been inspired by his service, love and compassion toward people he doesn’t know. Many people have wanted to be the coroner, it’s not to say they couldn’t also be loving and compassionate in the job, but, my dad was made for this job, and he’s not done serving!
Sarah Blasdel, Pasco
