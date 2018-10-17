Letter: Incumbent Haler picks Boehnke

Matt Boehnke, has the experience and background that are the base requisites for someone to successfully serve as a state representative serving the citizens of Kennewick, West Richland, and Richland; the, 8th Legislative District. He is a lifelong resident of Kennewick, has a bachelor of arts degree from Eastern Washington University and a master’s of science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Matt retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel. He applied his military experience and established a first-of-its-kind college-level course in cybersecurity at Columbia Basin College. The cybersecurity course is a 4-year bachelor’s degree. Matt serves as the director and lead professor of that cybersecurity program.
As a Kennewick City Council member, Matt has gained experience in listening to his constituents and working with them to resolve their concerns and issues. Furthermore, Matt has extensive experience serving on numerous community organizations that enhance the quality of our life in the Tri-Cities and the 8th Legislative District.
Please join me in electing Matt Boehnke as our next state representative for the 8th Legislative District, Position 2.
Larry Haler, state Representative, 8th Legislative District, Richland
