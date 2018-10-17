Letter: Send Klippert back to Olympia

One of the most important qualities to look for in an elected official is authenticity. On Nov. 6, you have the opportunity to re-elect one of the most authentic people I know; Rep. Brad Klippert. Brad’s impassioned speeches, which often include Bible passages, demonstrate that he passionately believes what’s he’s saying. Brad is also passionate about helping the disabled. When I had questions about the recently launched ABLE Act, Brad sent me a detailed email that provided information that answered my questions.
Brad has also served with distinction in both the U.S. Army and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. He is extremely active in his community. Whenever I’m at some local political event and someone asks, “Isn’t Brad supposed to be here?” The reply is always, “He’s (somewhere else) right now but he’ll be here” and he shows up without fail!
I don’t know where Brad gets his endless energy but we need his passionate, energetic voice in Olympia to grapple with the issues that legislators will confront in the next session as lawmakers will write a new biennium budget. Join me in voting to re-elect Rep. Brad Klippert, District 8, Position 1
Robert Garrison, Kennewick
