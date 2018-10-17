Letter: Democrats not so Democratic now

The Democratic Party has been replaced by the progressives and socialists and big money influence buyers.
The founders believed government had a well-defined role to play in the lives of citizens -- essentially leaving people alone to lead their lives. Progressives favor a much more active role for government in overseeing civil society, regulating the economy and redistributing wealth and grant benefits in order to ensure that everyone has equal means to pursue happiness. They believe in a living Constitution and want to do away with our present Constitution and Bill of Rights. In other words progressives believe in big government led by the elite, because the general population is not capable of governing themselves.
The Progressive Voter Guide lists and supports Sen. Mari Cantwell and Christine Brown. If you believe in the world’s longest living Constitution and Bill of Rights, I urge you to vote for Susan Hutchison for the Senate and Rep. Dan Newhouse for the House. Both are well qualified and will bring back the leadership that is required in the Senate and continued in the House.
Let the East Side show we want changes. We all need to vote.
Richard Yrjanson, Kennewick
