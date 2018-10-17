Letter: The time is now to vote for Brown

I have lived and worked in the Tri-Cities for a long time. I write to urge the citizens of this community to support and vote for Christine Brown. Christine is the clear choice. She has the necessary vision and ability to solve the complex problems of this community and the nation. Christine has workable solutions for the Affordable Health Care Act, DACA, the Farm bill, and tax relief for all, not just the rich and powerful. Her vision is clearly where the country should be headed. We need representatives who will work on behalf of all of us. We need Christine Brown and we need her now.
Judy Sweeney, Richland
