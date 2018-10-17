Letter: Jamie Raebel for Benton coroner

I have known Jamie Raebel for over 30 of my 35-year law enforcement career with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office . His longtime professional law enforcement experience and reputation is second to none.
Jamie is an ethical, compassionate person with great communication and interpersonal skills. His experience in death investigations is extensive. Compassion, ethics, interpersonal skills and investigative experience are of utmost importance to the position of coroner.
As the current detective sergeant for the Pasco Police Department, his management and leadership skills have further qualified him administratively for the office of Benton County coroner.
I fully support and endorse Jamie Raebel as the most qualified candidate for the coroner’s position in Benton County.
Undersheriff Paul D. Hart (Retired), Benton County Sheriff’s Office
