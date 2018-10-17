Letter: To the voters of Franklin County

It is an honor and privilege to announce that the members of the Pasco Police Officers Association have voted to fully support and endorse Curtis McGary for the position of Franklin County coroner. While speaking with Curtis we agree that his vision and goals for the Franklin County Coroners’ s Office will bring positive changes and modernization. Curtis McGary has also committed to being a dutiful steward of Franklin County resources and budget.
Curtis has worked for over 30 years in Franklin and Benton counties as a funeral director. He has worked with city and county law enforcement, coroner’s offices, medical examiners, and pathologist. He possesses both the knowledge and experience that is necessary for the position.
We believe that Curtis McGary is the best choice for coroner for the citizens of Franklin County. Therefore, we the Pasco Police Officers Association hereby fully endorse Curtis McGary for the position of Franklin County coroner.
Jonathan Davis, Pasco, President Pasco Police Officers Association
