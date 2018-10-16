Letter: Thanks from vets for their breakfast

Every second Thursday morning, a group of veterans gather at Sterling’s on the River-Richland. (Our gathering is open to all veterans.) There are between 5 to 25 vets who show up. This morning, Oct. 11, we had 10. We all had breakfast and when we were ready to leave the waitress told me all of our breakfasts had been paid for by a anonymous person. Whoever you are, we are all very grateful and sincerely thank you. It was unexpected and a complete surprise.
Thank you very much from a group of old vets.
Don Wicks, Richland
