Letter: McGary best pick for county coroner

I am looking forward to casting my seventh ballot since turning 18. When reviewing candidates for office, I try to meet each candidate, researching their experience, background and history regardless of party affiliation. I determine which candidate has the best qualifications, values and perspective necessary for the job. I look for endorsements by those who I know and trust. As an Eagle Scout, I apply the Scout Law, especially looking for candidates who are: Trustworthy, a person who the community can depend on; Loyal to all those he or she will serve; Helpful, providing the community with the assistance it requires; Kind, consistently treating all community members fairly; Obedient, obeying the laws of the community and country; Thrifty, protecting and appropriately using the public’s resources; and Brave, having the courage to stand for what is right, not just what seems popular.
This election, Franklin County residents are fortunate to have a candidate for coroner, Curtis McGary, who excels in this Eagle Scout’s evaluation. With experience, background and qualifications, which clearly make him superior for the position, my research tells me that voting for Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner is the best choice for our community.
Kenneth G. Douglas-Lenk, Pasco
